McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $294.65. The stock had a trading volume of 396,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,783. The stock has a market cap of $215.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

