McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

MCD stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.87. The company had a trading volume of 485,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,918. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

