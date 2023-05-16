MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, MELD has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. MELD has a market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,458,976 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02100312 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,127,584.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

