Meter Governance Price Down 3.8% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00008615 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $94,523.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,418,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,103,960 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,411,917 with 17,101,904 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.33108933 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $130,736.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.