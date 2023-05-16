Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Methanex comprises approximately 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 167,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 160,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Methanex Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 75,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,978. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.