Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Trading Up 12%

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 175,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 45,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$58.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

