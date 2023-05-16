MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,470 shares of company stock valued at $771,764. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.