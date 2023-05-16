MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INKT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

INKT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.61.

In other MiNK Therapeutics news, Director Garo H. Armen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,109.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Garo H. Armen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 350,954 shares of company stock worth $362,492. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

