MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INKT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
INKT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
