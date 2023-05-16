Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 387,529 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 331.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,529 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

