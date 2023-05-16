Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,234 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Paychex worth $42,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

