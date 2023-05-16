Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.42. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.