Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $48.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,344 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $48,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

