Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 565,860 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $52,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

