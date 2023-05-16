Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $45.83 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 829,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.86% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after buying an additional 141,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.