Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,303 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.95 and a 200 day moving average of $363.69. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

