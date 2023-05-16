Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $35,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.