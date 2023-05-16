Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 587,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,103. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,873,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

