Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.82%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

