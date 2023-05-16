Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Head to Head Survey

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $482.75 million 2.93 -$89.89 million ($0.51) -18.39 Lizhi $2.19 billion 0.02 $12.54 million $0.24 2.79

Analyst Ratings

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Momentive Global and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 5 0 0 2.00 Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Lizhi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -15.81% -19.60% -6.72% Lizhi 3.94% 25.61% 12.39%

Summary

Lizhi beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

