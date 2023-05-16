monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is Jeneq Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Jeneq Management LP reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. monday.com comprises about 10.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

Shares of MNDY traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $150.52. The stock had a trading volume of 326,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

