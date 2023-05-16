Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

