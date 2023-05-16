Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

