Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,795 shares of company stock worth $25,926,370. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $412.56 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.94.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

