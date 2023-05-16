Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 105,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,111. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

