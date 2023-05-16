Moody’s Co. (MCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.98. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

