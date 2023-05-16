Moody’s Co. (MCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on June 9th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

MCO stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 50.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

