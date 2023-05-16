Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $185.65 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $185.65 million and $3.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,067,674,467 coins and its circulating supply is 641,401,439 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

