Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

