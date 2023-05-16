Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 299,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

