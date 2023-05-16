Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

