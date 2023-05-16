Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $197.08. 475,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,204. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

