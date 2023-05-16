Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.95. 215,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,285. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

