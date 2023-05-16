Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 10,451 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,549,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

