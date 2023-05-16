Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

