Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,790 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 1,061,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.