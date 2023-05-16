Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 841 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,909. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.