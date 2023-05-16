Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 2.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 123,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 135,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The stock has a market cap of C$99.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.