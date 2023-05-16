MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $72,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.67. 84,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,653. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.44. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

