Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.57.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $864.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $193.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

