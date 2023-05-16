NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.