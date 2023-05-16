National Bank Financial Trims NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Target Price to C$8.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

