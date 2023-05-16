National Bankshares Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$14.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.65 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.68.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

