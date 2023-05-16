National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.30

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 150600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.