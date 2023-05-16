National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EYE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.