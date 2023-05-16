Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $699.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $370.86 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $10,124,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,737,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,281 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

