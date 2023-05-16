NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $52.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,391,305 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 905,391,305 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65534628 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $54,833,316.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

