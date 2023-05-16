NEAR Protocol Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $51.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,391,305 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 905,391,305 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65534628 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $54,833,316.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.