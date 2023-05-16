Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $135.33 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $135.33 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00322717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00562360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00425751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,300,196,909 coins and its circulating supply is 40,739,323,825 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.