New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

