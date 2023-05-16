Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 4,894,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 4,879,087 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -317.24%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.